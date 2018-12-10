Another round of snow will be invading the Inland Northwest starting early Tuesday morning. There are numerous Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in place, and we could see drastically different snow amounts all depending on temperatures.
A Winter Storm Warning is in place for much of North Idaho and NE Washington where 4-6" of snow will be possible, even in CdA!
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Spokane and parts of the Columbia Basin where 1-3" of snow is forecast.
The mountains will be hit particularly hard by this storm with 1-3 FEET. If you have travel plans that take you over mountain passes they will likely be greatly impacted.
This is a tricky system because it'll once again depend on temperatures. We're expected to warm into the upper 30s/low 40s by Tuesday afternoon and would likely see snow turning over to a rain/snow mix or even just rain. Depending on when this transition happens could greatly impact our snow totals. So keep checking in for updates!