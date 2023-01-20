Behind this system, temperatures remain in the mid-30s through next week as our long-term weather outlook starts to trend slightly colder and slightly drier than normal.
Next system brings mountain snow, light snow across valleys
- by Jenny Power
Today
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy with periods of snow later in the day. High 36F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 07:29:48 AM
Sunset: 04:32:13 PM
Humidity: 89%
Wind: ENE @ 2 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Friday Night
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 68%
Sunrise: 07:28:54 AM
Sunset: 04:33:41 PM
Humidity: 76%
Wind: ESE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Saturday Night
Occasional snow showers. Low 26F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:27:58 AM
Sunset: 04:35:11 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: W @ 8 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Sunday Night
Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 19F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 16%
Sunrise: 07:27 AM
Sunset: 04:36:41 PM
Humidity: 81%
Wind: SSW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 07:25:59 AM
Sunset: 04:38:12 PM
Humidity: 81%
Wind: SW @ 5 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 07:24:56 AM
Sunset: 04:39:44 PM
Humidity: 83%
Wind: ESE @ 4 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 07:23:51 AM
Sunset: 04:41:16 PM
Humidity: 81%
Wind: SSW @ 5 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy in the evening followed by periods of snow showers after midnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%.
