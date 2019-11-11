Unless the National Weather Service decides to extend our Air Stagnation Advisory again this will be the last full day with it in place as it is set to expire tomorrow at noon. In the meantime please continue to limit your time outdoors if you have any respiratory illnesses.
Today we are looking at seasonable temperatures into the mid 40's. We will see some sunshine out there, but we also have high clouds in place. As we head into tonight we are looking at mostly cloudy skies.
Pushing ahead to tomorrow our next system is looking to arrive. It is set to bring rain to the valley floors as well as up to a couple of inches of snow for the mountains. It looks like the band of precipitation will arrive to the Spokane area by about noon. The National Weather service is expecting less than 1/10" of rain. It sounds like you might want to hold of if you had plans to wash the car today.
As we look ahead to the next few days it is important to note that patchy fog remains in the forecast for the overnight and early morning hours. Don't forget to turn those fog lights on and, of course, use caution. It is possible that we will see start time temperatures below freezing, so freezing fog will be something to be mindful of as well.
