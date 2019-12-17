Grace Chapin

Today is cloudy with a light wind. Temperatures are set to push into the upper 30's. Things will remain quiet until late tomorrow night according to our models when the next system pushes in. It will bring widespread snow showers. The mountains are set to get slammed so things are looking good for the resorts, in the valleys we will look for about an inch of accumulation. The snow looks to continue overnight into Thursday morning so expect a tricky morning commute. It will be all about timing and temperatures, but as we head into the second half of the day it looks like we will transition to that messy rain/snow mix.

