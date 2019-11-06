After our foggy start we are continuing to see gradually clearing skies. The sunglasses are a must have for today! We remain under that Air Stagnation Advisory until at least Friday at noon. Light winds today should help to mix the air up some. But if you are in the sensitive group when it comes to air quality please remember to check conditions before spending too much time outdoors. A cold front pushing through has dropped our temperatures today compared to yesterday. We are going to try to hit the 50° benchmark today, if we don't we will expect temperatures in the upper 40's.
We do still have high pressure in place and as we head into tomorrow we will continue to see that ridge build back up. That means warmer temperatures are expected. Winds are also looking calmer tomorrow which will give pollutants a chance to build back up. During the day we will look for mostly sunny skies. As we head into the weekend more cloud coverage is anticipated. As of last check it also looks like we will have a chance for some light mountain showers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.