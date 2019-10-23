Mild, sunny conditions expected today with daytime highs in the mid 50's. Clear skies overnight allow temperatures to drop into the low to mid 30's, there will likely be some frosty windshields tomorrow morning as well as patchy morning fog. Mid 50's and sunshine expected through Thursday.
While we will see the warmest temperatures in the 7-day on Friday, topping out in the low 60's, we will also see a "Dry Cold Front" move through bringing wind gust to 30-35 mph. Sunshine, but cooler temperatures in the mid to upper 40's expected for the weekend.
