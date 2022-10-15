Time to soak in this warmer weather, because a major cool-down is on the way for the Inland Northwest.
So far, this weekend's weather is the same story as last week; far above average temperatures, around ten to 15 degrees higher than normal this time of year!
However, by the end of the upcoming work week, Spokane is going to see a big cool-down, temperatures dropping down to normal October weather. By Friday, we will be in the low-60s, then nearly ten degrees lower by Saturday, and another ten by Sunday – dropping to nearly 43 degrees as a day-time high.
Next weekend is definitely a time to bring those sensitive outdoor plants inside and to watch out for your car in those early morning hours – it will be very chilly with frost in some areas!
As for the rest of this weekend, the weather is mild in the mid-70s for Spokane and surrounding cities. Toward the central and west parts of Washington, however, dense smoke is lingering. An air quality alert is in place for the Okanogan, Chelan, and Douglas counties until Monday - as well as various counties on the westside, including King County.
The smoke will hopefully clear by the beginning of the work week. The sunshine, on the other hand, is forecasted to stick around!