Cloudy with mild daytime highs in the low 60's today. Tonight, the first in a series of storms arrives bringing widespread rain overnight. Lingering showers tomorrow morning and then another band of showers moves in overnight Thursday into Friday. Valley rain, mountain snow, breezy conditions and cooler temperatures is the story through the weekend, with overnight lows falling into mid 30's Friday night into Saturday morning, therefore snow levels falling to pass level, and a slushy wet snow for some of the higher elevations around Spokane to kick off the weekend.
One Storm Right After the Other on the Way!
- KHQ Chief Forecaster Leslie Lowe
- Updated
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 68%
- Feels Like: 49°
- Heat Index: 50°
- Wind: 4 mph
- Wind Chill: 49°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:09:44 AM
- Sunset: 05:59:55 PM
- Dew Point: 40°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Some early morning breaks in the overcast, otherwise cloudy. High 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Tomorrow
Partly to mostly cloudy. High 56F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:09:44 AM
Sunset: 05:59:55 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: SSE @ 6mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 07:11:11 AM
Sunset: 05:58:02 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: SW @ 15mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 07:12:38 AM
Sunset: 05:56:10 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: SW @ 15mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Friday Night
Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Chance of Rain: 100%
Sunrise: 07:14:05 AM
Sunset: 05:54:18 PM
Humidity: 91%
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Saturday Night
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 50%
Sunrise: 07:15:33 AM
Sunset: 05:52:28 PM
Humidity: 77%
Wind: SSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 42F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 60%
Sunrise: 07:17:01 AM
Sunset: 05:50:39 PM
Humidity: 84%
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Monday Night
Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 50%
Sunrise: 07:18:29 AM
Sunset: 05:48:51 PM
Humidity: 76%
Wind: WSW @ 13mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
