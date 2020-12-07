Our next round of showers moves in Tuesday night!
- Sydnee Stelle
Sydnee Stelle
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF STAGNANT AIR, WITH LIGHT WINDS AND LITTLE VERTICAL MIXING, IS EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST WASHINGTON AND NORTH AND NORTH CENTRAL IDAHO. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...PERIODS OF AIR STAGNATION CAN LEAD TO THE BUILDUP OF POLLUTANTS NEAR THE SURFACE. THIS CAN BE HARMFUL TO THOSE SENSITIVE TO AIR POLLUTION INCLUDING PEOPLE WITH LUNG AND HEART PROBLEMS, PEOPLE WITH DIABETES, CHILDREN, AND THE ELDERLY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF POSSIBLE, REDUCE OR ELIMINATE ACTIVITIES THAT CONTRIBUTE TO AIR POLLUTION, SUCH AS OUTDOOR BURNING, AND THE USE OF RESIDENTIAL WOOD BURNING DEVICES. REDUCE VEHICLE TRIPS AND VEHICLE IDLING AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE. CHECK WITH LOCAL AGENCIES FOR POSSIBLE RESTRICTION IN YOUR AREA. &&
Currently in Spokane
Weather Alert
Currently in Spokane
Videos
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 83%
- Feels Like: 33°
- Heat Index: 33°
- Wind: 1 mph
- Wind Chill: 33°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:25:07 AM
- Sunset: 03:58:06 PM
- Dew Point: 28°
- Visibility: 8 mi
Today
Overcast. Areas of freezing fog. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Overcast. Areas of freezing fog. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Overcast. High 42F. Winds light and variable.
Weather Alert
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:25:07 AM
Sunset: 03:58:06 PM
Humidity: 81%
Wind: E @ 3mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Overcast. Areas of freezing fog. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:26:08 AM
Sunset: 03:57:59 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: SSE @ 3mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
Cloudy with showers. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 30%
Sunrise: 07:27:08 AM
Sunset: 03:57:55 PM
Humidity: 88%
Wind: SW @ 8mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
Mainly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 07:28:06 AM
Sunset: 03:57:53 PM
Humidity: 90%
Wind: NE @ 5mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
Snow showers will become more widely scattered later on. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 07:29:01 AM
Sunset: 03:57:54 PM
Humidity: 84%
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Friday Night
Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 07:29:54 AM
Sunset: 03:57:59 PM
Humidity: 82%
Wind: ESE @ 4mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected.
Chance of Rain: 60%
Sunrise: 07:30:45 AM
Sunset: 03:58:06 PM
Humidity: 90%
Wind: S @ 8mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Sunday Night
Snow showers. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch.
