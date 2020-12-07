Spokane on 12/07/2020

I hope you had a great Monday! It was a little overcast out there and we're expecting those clouds to stick around tonight into tomorrow. 
 
Our overnight lows will dip down just below freezing, we are expecting patches of fog to form overnight and into tomorrow morning as well.
 
For anyone will breathing issues, we still have an Air Stagnation Advisory in place. It's caused our air quality to fluctuate between 'Good' and 'Moderate' over the past few days. These air quality issues will continue through Tuesday.
 
Speaking of Tuesday, it's looking to be the warmest day in our forecast, with daytime highs extending into the 40s in Spokane. That next round of showers will likely roll through the Inland Northwest Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Timing are temperatures will be key with this system. Right now, much of the precipitation is looking to fall as freezing rain, which could make roadways a mess for your Wednesday morning commute. If temperatures end up being slightly warmer than forecasted, it could fall entirely as rain too. Keep an eye on that forecast as it changes, and plan ahead for Wednesday morning if you've got anywhere to go.
 
*Quick note for those traveling to Western Washington this week: this system will impact the Cascades from Monday night through Tuesday afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the east slopes of the Cascades to warn you about snowfall and icy roadways. If you are heading west over any mountain passes, give yourself PLENTY of extra time. 

