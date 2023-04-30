This weekend felt like summer across the state, with temperatures well into the 80s! On Sunday, the Spokane International Airport reached 82 degrees, which ties the record high for April 30th last set in 1981!
Looking ahead, an unstable system is set to reach Washington and Idaho on Monday – bringing the chance for heavier rain, thunderstorms, lightning and hail. This threat is mostly targeting central Washington and parts of the Idaho Panhandle. Spokane and Coeur d’Alene are looking more fortunate – yet there is a 20 percent chance for these showers to reach Spokane Monday evening.
Monday’s showers across parts of the state will also cool things down a bit, going from highs in the mid-80s to highs in the 70s. Spokane will reach about 70 degrees on Monday.
Tuesday through Saturday, sunny skies and the 80s will return to the Inland Northwest – we are expecting a mixed bag of temperatures this week! By Thursday night, rain showers are looking to reach Spokane and continue into the weekend. Friday will see the highest chance for rainfall, and temperatures will also drop about 20 degrees – we will coast into the weekend in the low-60s.