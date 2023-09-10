When you’re headed out the door Monday morning for work and school, be prepared for cooler temperatures in the 50s and 60s with a bit of cloud coverage.
By the afternoon, daytime highs will rise to the low to mid-80s across the region, with some sunshine breaking through! Spokane and Coeur d’Alene are expected to reach about 82 and 83 degrees.
Very light sprinkles of rain are possible across the northern mountains, with a chance of pop-up isolated thunderstorms just over the border into Canada Monday afternoon and evening.
The rest of the week is forecasted to be absolutely gorgeous September weather and perfect for the Spokane County Interstate Fair! Building high pressure is expected to return to the region, keeping us dry and warm. Daytime highs will dip into the high-70s Tuesday through Thursday, before bumping back up to the low-80s and mid-80s headed into next weekend.