Jenny Power KHQ
Tonight in Spokane, we will continue to see rain showers with the overnight low dropping to about 43 degrees. Thunderstorms will continue develop across the Inland Northwest and concentrate in the Camas Prairie area. Winds will be breezy with a southwest wind 7 to 13 mph. New rainfall amounts are expected to be less than 1/10 of an inch, however higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.
 
Tomorrow, we will see a chance of rain and thunderstorms before noon. The daytime high will be near 57 degrees. 
 
The good news is the showers are set to taper off by Mother's Day Sunday. The bad news is temperatures will continue to drop, with daytime highs in the low 50s and overnight lows in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s. You may want to hold off on gardening for a bit, or be prepared to cover all of your sensitive plants!

Tags