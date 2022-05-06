Pack an umbrella this weekend!
Jenny Power
KHQ Local News Reporter
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Northeast Washington, including the following county, Spokane. * WHEN...Until 930 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 735 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have fallen within the last hour. Additional showers are possible this evening. - Along I-90 through downtown Spokane may experience minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Spokane, Spokane Valley, Liberty Lake, Airway Heights, Millwood, Dishman, Town And Country, Country Homes, Trentwood, Green Acres, Otis Orchards, Otis Orchards-East Farms, Opportunity and Veradale. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. &&
Currently in Spokane
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 79%
- Feels Like: 48°
- Heat Index: 51°
- Wind: 9 mph
- Wind Chill: 48°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:24:10 AM
- Sunset: 08:09:24 PM
- Dew Point: 45°
- Visibility: 5 mi
Today
Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Tonight
Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Tomorrow
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. High 56F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Weather Alert
Chance of Rain: 86%
Sunrise: 05:24:10 AM
Sunset: 08:09:24 PM
Humidity: 83%
Wind: SSW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Friday Night
Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 05:22:41 AM
Sunset: 08:10:46 PM
Humidity: 65%
Wind: SW @ 17 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 37F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 14%
Sunrise: 05:21:13 AM
Sunset: 08:12:08 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: SW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:19:47 AM
Sunset: 08:13:29 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: SW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:18:23 AM
Sunset: 08:14:50 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: SW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Tuesday Night
A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 05:17 AM
Sunset: 08:16:10 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
Generally fair. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 18%
Sunrise: 05:15:39 AM
Sunset: 08:17:29 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: SSW @ 14 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Thursday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low near 40F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
