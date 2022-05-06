Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Northeast Washington, including the following county, Spokane. * WHEN...Until 930 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 735 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have fallen within the last hour. Additional showers are possible this evening. - Along I-90 through downtown Spokane may experience minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Spokane, Spokane Valley, Liberty Lake, Airway Heights, Millwood, Dishman, Town And Country, Country Homes, Trentwood, Green Acres, Otis Orchards, Otis Orchards-East Farms, Opportunity and Veradale. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. &&