A dry with weather pattern will quickly transition to a rain/snow mix Wednesday night into Thursday for areas of the Inland Northwest.
A narrow band of freezing rain will also be possible over the Upper Columbia Basin into the Spokane area, bringing slick road conditions Thursday morning.
By late Thursday morning into the afternoon, temperatures will warm up and limit new snow accumulation. Places like Colville, Deer Park and Sandpoint are expected to climb into the 30's.
Chances for rain and mountain snow will continue into the weekend.