This week an active weather pattern makes it's way across the Inland Northwest, bringing slick road conditions and new snowfall.
Black ice was reported in areas of Spokane Monday, with a crash causing delays along I-90 near Spokane's Maple St. Exit.
Tuesday into Wednesday, the region will see new snow accumulations in the lowland areas with heavy snowfall in the Central Panhandle Mountains. Drivers should prepare for slick, snow-covered roads. This system could bring in difficult travel conditions for the Wednesday morning commute.
Temperatures will be mild in the upper 30's to low 40's throughout the week.