Today we are doing a rinse & repeat of conditions that we started the work week with. This morning we are seeing some areas of patchy, freezing fog which can make for a slick morning commute on area roadways. Visibility reduced to a quarter of a mile or less at times but by mid day we will see clearer visibility conditions. We will see mostly cloudy skies today with temperatures reaching the low 30s across Spokane and Coeur d'Alene.
Our next system is set to arrive on Friday into Saturday bringing a wintry mix transitioning into snow by the weekend. Total accumulations for the valleys right now are expected to be between 1 and 3 inches. Next week's temperatures will see a drop to the teens or low 20s during the day so prepare now for the cold!