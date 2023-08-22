Right now we are seeing rain showers in the Spokane metro area bringing much needed precipitation! Total rainfall amounts are expected to be between a quarter and a half inch.
Flood watches are in place through Tuesday evening for those areas expected to see the highest rain totals in extreme SE Washington and North Idaho Panhandle. Expect rises in creeks, rivers and streams, as well as the potential for rock slides and mud flows.
The Air Quality Alert issued to Central and Eastern Washington has been extended through noon on Wednesday. Wildfire smoke should gradually clear out by the second half of the week, courtesy of the rain and a shift in our weather pattern.