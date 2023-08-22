Weather Alert

An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the following agencies: Washington Department of Ecology Colville Confederated Tribes Environmental Protection Agency Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency The current Air Quality Alert for Central and Eastern Washington remains in effect through noon Wednesday August 23rd due to current and expected smoke impacts. Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups, sensitive groups should take steps to reduce exposure. Limit time outside, avoid strenuous outdoor activity, and follow tips for cleaner indoor air. Everyone should watch for symptoms as a sign to reduce exposure. When air quality is unhealthy, everyone should reduce exposure. Limit time outside, avoid strenuous outdoor activity, and follow tips for cleaner indoor air. Burning restrictions are in effect.