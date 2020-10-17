Perfect Fall Day Today, Turning Soggy Tomorrow

Today peaks of sun were showing through the clouds making for a beautiful fall day for the Inland Northwest. High temperatures reached into the 50s. The clouds fill in overnight as we prepare for a rainy start to the day tomorrow. Spotty rain showers likely in the early hours of tomorrow morning for the lower elevations, meanwhile mountain show is likely for areas above 3,000 feet. This includes Lookout Pass and Sherman Pass.
The showers end by around 11 AM making way for a cloudy but dry week overall. High temperatures will be in the middle to lower 50s. The rain potential returns by Thursday and Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.