Mother Nature must know it's football Saturday! We saw some rain out there on Friday, but Saturday should stay dry. We are expecting mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the low-80s across the region. Both in Pullman and out at Cheney, we are going to see a few clouds with temperatures in the upper-70s by kickoff. We are expecting a light breeze, but it should be a perfect day for tailgating and watching some football, as it won't be too hot. Of course, if you're heading over to Moscow, that game will be indoors, but you should see nice conditions for tailgating, though you'll likely want a light jacket when you're heading home.
Get out there and enjoy your Saturday, because things are going downhill after that. It's going to be CHILLY for your Sunday, with rain off and on throughout the day and temperatures only reaching the upper-60s.
We're expecting the rain to continue through Monday, with the chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon. We'll see a slight chance of showers in Spokane on Tuesday and Wednesday as well, with temperatures warming to the low-70s.
So far, it looks like we start to dry out on Thursday, with temperatures reaching to the mid-70s. We'll see mostly sunny skies with those warmer temperatures by later in the week and into next weekend. There is still hope that we'll see a few more dry and warm days this summer!!