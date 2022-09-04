Labor Day weekend is in full swing, with Monday’s forecast looking especially perfect, including sunny skies and temperatures in the low-80s.
Sunday night was clear with light to moderate winds moving through the Lilac City, as folks enjoyed “Pig Out in the Park” in downtown Spokane at Riverfront Park!
Labor Day is going to treat the region well, with clear conditions and the highs of the day sticking to the low-80s. This will be a nice treat before widespread haze moves into the Inland Northwest Tuesday and Wednesday, with very low humidity.
As wildfires continue to burn, moderate smoke conditions are increasing south of Spokane near the Palouse, and even farther South very dense smoke conditions are spreading throughout Idaho.
Despite this constant watch over smoke conditions and air quality, Spokane is looking at a clear rest of the week after the haze moves out by noon on Wednesday. Thursday through Sunday is going to be full of sunshine and temperatures keeping steady in the low to mid-80s.
Temperatures are cooling down overnight, finally giving a sense of relief after last week’s mini-heatwave. Sunday and Monday night will be in the low-50s.
As a reminder, expect many businesses to be closed or have adjusted hours due to the holiday on Monday. However, Labor Day is the time to get outside and enjoy the weather before less-beautiful conditions move in Tuesday.