Sydnee Stelle
Things are heating up! We're looking for mid-90s for Monday's daytime high, before we climb to the upper-90s for Tuesday and Wednesday, possibly seeing the hottest temperatures we've seen so far this year. We're expecting sunshine throughout the week. A cold front moves through by the end of the week and drops our temperatures dramatically. We're looking for mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s by next weekend.
 
I know the smoke is on everyone's mind after our air quality dipped over the weekend. It's been a challenge to forecast the impact from smoke here in the Spokane area as the upper level winds continue to change. For now, it looks like we can expect a clear day on Monday, though smoke might move through by the evening. 

Tags