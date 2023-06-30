The sun will be shining plenty this weekend and it will continue through the 4th of July.
High temperatures will mostly be in the 80s with some cities further south and west in the Inland Northwest reaching temperatures in the 90s.
While the overall setup is beautiful, there is increased fire danger especially on Saturday. A Fire Weather Warning is now in effect for most of Eastern Washington from the Cascades to the Idaho border.
Temperatures remain high while dew points and humidity drop. Winds will also increase especially through the Cascade valleys on Saturday. Gusts up to 30-35 mph will be possible which can spread a fire quickly.
This pattern of hot weather is set to continue with a warming trend starting up again in the middle of next week. Next weekend is already shaping up to be hot.