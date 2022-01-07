Plowy McPlow Plow

Plows are heading to the Passes | Photo from WSDOT East

CLE ELUM, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Traffic has been working 'round the clock to get roads safe for travel and, most importantly, the mountain passes reopened so cross-state travel can safely resume. 

In the Spokane area, the roads have been seeing flooding and standing water as snow and ice has rapidly melted following the snowstorm.

With all this water, there's only so much a snow plow can do on the state roads. And so, our favourite snow plow, Plowy McPlow Plow, has made its way to whiter pastures. Or rather, to snowier passes. 

WSDOT reported Plowy pulled into the Bullfrog shed just east of Cle Elum this morning and will join the monumental effort to get Snoqualmie Pass safe for travelers again.

Conditions on Snoqualmie today were prime for avalanches, with high winds and freezing rain. With crews out doing avalanche control and trying to clear the roads, WSDOT hopes to have the Pass open again by Sunday, though that may change depending on conditions.

Best of luck to our favorite tow plow, Plowy, as well as the rest of the WSDOT fleet! 

