CLE ELUM, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Traffic has been working 'round the clock to get roads safe for travel and, most importantly, the mountain passes reopened so cross-state travel can safely resume.
In the Spokane area, the roads have been seeing flooding and standing water as snow and ice has rapidly melted following the snowstorm.
Crews in Newport have been working to get water off roadways. After heavy snow, now rain, they continue to try to push back snow berms and clear water. Pictures below are from the Diamond Lake area along US 2. At one time both lanes had water covering them, conditions improving. pic.twitter.com/uy6cx6iGXS— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) January 7, 2022
With all this water, there's only so much a snow plow can do on the state roads. And so, our favourite snow plow, Plowy McPlow Plow, has made its way to whiter pastures. Or rather, to snowier passes.
WSDOT reported Plowy pulled into the Bullfrog shed just east of Cle Elum this morning and will join the monumental effort to get Snoqualmie Pass safe for travelers again.
Conditions on Snoqualmie today were prime for avalanches, with high winds and freezing rain. With crews out doing avalanche control and trying to clear the roads, WSDOT hopes to have the Pass open again by Sunday, though that may change depending on conditions.
I had the chance to go up to Snoqualmie Pass to get video and photos of our crews working to get things cleaned up. Here is a look at what I experienced on my way up. We will be posting more photos and video today of crews in action. pic.twitter.com/bbmnA6Tbnc— Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) January 7, 2022
Best of luck to our favorite tow plow, Plowy, as well as the rest of the WSDOT fleet!