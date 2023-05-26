Quick hit thunderstorms have been popping up around the region on Friday. Some of them are bringing short-lived heavy rain and hail along with lightning.
The low-pressure system responsible for these storms is sitting right along the Washington-Oregon border. It's expected to shift to the southeast over the next couple of days.
Thunderstorm possibilities will continue into Saturday. If you have outdoor plans this holiday weekend, get ready for conditions that could change quickly.
Entering Sunday and Monday, instability will quiet down and mostly sunny weather is expected. Temperatures are expected to just breach 80 degrees in Spokane on Monday. Water temperatures will still be very cold. Wear that life jacket!