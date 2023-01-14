A mostly calm, yet at times a showery weekend is in store for the Inland Northwest, with temperatures remaining above average in the 40s.
Saturday was a mostly cloudy day, until the sun powered through providing some much-needed warm, relief. The day-time high was around 45 degrees in Spokane.
As for our Sunday, there is a very slight chance for rain during the day. This possibility grows, however, as we head into the overnight hours making our way into Monday. Rain is likely before one a.m. Sunday, yet could turn into light snowfall by early Monday morning – especially across the Idaho Panhandle and the mountain ranges.
Most of the models are suggesting the bulk of this round of precipitation will arrive Wednesday, with Spokane seeing a 60% chance of precipitation throughout the day; mixed showers will fall likely before the afternoon, then mostly rain through the afternoon and evening.
Because of the temperatures remaining in the higher 30s overnight and mid-40s during the day, this precipitation will be more conductive to rain than snow throughout the week in the lowlands.
Once the rain and snow move out, we are looking up! The forecast shows sunny skies for our Thursday, with a slight cool down toward more average temperatures in the mid to high-30s. The weekend will be mostly sunny!