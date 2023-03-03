Happy Friday! Today we are waking up to calm weather conditions with start-time temperatures in the mid to upper 20s across the Inland Northwest. Today we will see the chance of seeing a rain/snow mix in the lowlands this afternoon with snow fall still in the forecast for the mountains. Winter weather advisories in North Idaho for Lookout pass and the Silver Valley will continue through Friday evening.
Highs will climb into the upper 30s and low 40's each afternoon with overnight lows staying in the upper 20s through the remainder of the week and into the weekend.
We will see several rounds of light snow for the weekend, with winter travel conditions expected for the mountains.