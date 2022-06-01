SPOKANE, Wash. - We could be looking at some rough weather Thursday through Friday evening with thunderstorms, heavy rain and wind likely on the way.
The National Weather Service predicts the stormy weather to be widespread throughout Washington and the Idaho Panhandle.
Depending on the terrain where you live, watch out for extreme conditions leading to flooding and mudslides. It's probably a good idea to take animals and pets indoors for shelter as well.
Impacts: very heavy rain, urban flooding/mudslides or debris flows. Other impacts will be frequent ⚡small hail and gusty winds. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/RX7qErfi0n— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) June 1, 2022
The weather is expected to start in the Cascades Thursday and move into northern Washington as the day progresses. On Friday, it will spread throughout the region.