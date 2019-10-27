Sunday night should be a calm one for the Spokane area, but a cold front will change that by Monday afternoon.
Monday morning should be on the quiet side for the Spokane area. Snow showers will be working their way through Montana and northern Idaho in the morning, and we'll see a chance of rain and snow showers reach us by the afternoon. That chance of snow showers will stay with us through the evening hours.
If your Monday plans are taking you into Montana, be prepared for bad driving conditions due to winter weather. Winter weather advisories will activate across Montana on Monday morning due to intensely cold wind chills, snowfall and poor visibility. Those will stay in effect through early Tuesday morning.
That cold front will also kick up some pretty powerful winds across the region. Sustained wind speeds will potentially reach about 30 miles an hour Monday evening in Spokane, and wind gusts could hit about 40-45 MPH. We'll hit an overnight low of only 17 degrees Monday night, so the wind chills will be frigid. Those wind speeds could also cause power outages and downed trees.
Don't stay outside any longer than necessary Monday night and Tuesday morning! If you do have to be outside during those times, wear layers, a warm coat, a hat and gloves. We'll see temperatures slowly climb as we go through the week, but Spokane's overnight lows will still be in the low to mid 20s by Halloween.
