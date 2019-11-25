We've seen snow moving in across the Northwest today, it seems to have missed us here in Spokane. However, if you are looking to start your Thanksgiving travel early and will be making your way across the passes expect winter-like travel. Make sure you are checking pass conditions before you head out the door. This week the most likely place to see snow will be in the passes.
Here in Spokane we will look for temperatures to peak in the upper 30s/low 40's. We have a nice calm wind in place with partly sunny skies. By tonight, we will look for partly cloudy skies. The overnight low will dip into the mid 20's. With start time temperatures below freezing tomorrow morning patchy freezing fog on the roadways will be a concern. Please plan ahead and give yourself plenty of extra time to get where you are going. Of course, make sure you are driving for conditions.
Tuesday we will look for partly sunny skies while temperatures reach into the mid 30's. Tuesday night we will expect increasing clouds with winds picking up ahead of Wednesday. Get ready to batten down the hatches mid-week! We will see gusts about 35-40mph at times with strong sustained winds. If you have holiday decorations out make sure they are locked down. Another concern will be the possibility for drifting snow on the roads as you are traveling for the holiday.
As far as Thanksgiving goes temperatures should be much cooler than how we will start the week. Right now, we are anticipating dry conditions in Spokane with partly sunny skies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.