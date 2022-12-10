Spokane woke up to more than four inches of snow Saturday, calling for a full-city plow.
As Weather Authority Alerts continue across the state, expiring within the next 24 hours, the concern of safe traveling is at the upmost concern.
Early Saturday, snow packed the roadways, yet thankfully after temperatures warmed up, rain began to fall, and plows hit the streets – ultimately making the roads less dangerous. Slush is filling much of the roadways throughout the region, yet in pockets of colder and smaller areas, snow will remain. So, take it slow no matter what, and be safe if heading outside of your home!
A system of precipitation began to move throughout the state overnight and early morning and is forecasted to continue into Saturday night. Most of the snow is forecasted to become rain in Spokane, central and northern Washington, as well as the Idaho Panhandle, but some snow will continue to fall.
We will see a break from the snow and rain for much of the state Sunday and heading into the rest of the work week – where the main story is fog. Patches of fogs throughout the day, evenings, and mornings will make for a tough commute, added to the already dicey roadways.
The fog is set to clear by Friday. Yet, the other concern for this week of December are the frigid temperatures. The weekend is bringing more wet and warm conditions, yet the second Monday hits – the decline will begin.
Day-time highs will start in the high-20s and steadily decline nearly to the teens, with the overnight lows in the single digits! Very, very cold weather ahead.
Bundle up, drive slowly, and stay safe!