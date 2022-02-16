We are watching a system for the weekend, set to arrive overnight Saturday into Sunday delivering a round of mountain snow and chance for a rain/snow mix to the valley floors as we wrap up the weekend.
Currently in Spokane
A few passing clouds. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. High 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 06:53:21 AM
Sunset: 05:14:58 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: SSW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 06:51:38 AM
Sunset: 05:16:33 PM
Humidity: 70%
Wind: SW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
A few clouds from time to time. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 13%
Sunrise: 06:49:54 AM
Sunset: 05:18:07 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: SW @ 6 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:48:08 AM
Sunset: 05:19:41 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: SW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Rain showers in the evening with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
Chance of Rain: 39%
Sunrise: 06:46:22 AM
Sunset: 05:21:15 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: WSW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
A few snow showers scattered about the area in the evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:44:34 AM
Sunset: 05:22:49 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: NE @ 16 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
A few clouds from time to time. Low 11F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:42:45 AM
Sunset: 05:24:22 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: NE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Mostly clear. Low 11F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
