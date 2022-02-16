Leslie Lowe
Daytime highs will hover in the low to mid 40's, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 20's and low 30's as we enjoy another stretch of quiet weather, with bouts of patchy morning fog and afternoon sunshine.

We are watching a system for the weekend, set to arrive overnight Saturday into Sunday delivering a round of mountain snow and chance for a rain/snow mix to the valley floors as we wrap up the weekend.  

 

