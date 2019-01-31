Dry, cool areas of morning fog will continue Thursday, before rain and snow return to the region.
Rain will return late Thursday night into Friday, with the arrival of an unsettled weather system. That unsettled weather will continue through the weekend with mountain snow. It will also bring lowland rain and snow.
Friday is expected to bring a rain/snow mix across Spokane. That will transition into rain later in the day. Snow will likely move in Sunday and Monday, bringing a messy morning commute to start the work week.
Much colder temperatures are possible next week, as a cold Canadian air mass moves into the region.