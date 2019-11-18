We are continuing to see reduced visibility with fog in the area. For the second half of the day we will shift our attention from the fog to showers. A band of rain is expected to roll through this afternoon with low pressure making its way inland today. This band should also include mountain snow showers. The rain looks to continue into the overnight hours. Temperatures will remain above freezing tonight in the low 40's and above average for the day finishing in the low 50's.
Expect a rainy commute tomorrow morning. That means have those windshield wipers and headlights ready! We will transition from rain to mostly cloudy skies. Look for winds to pick up tomorrow as well. Temperatures should be a little cooler than today, finishing out in the upper 40's.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.