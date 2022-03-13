Tonight, we will see increasing clouds with the overnight low dropping to around 38 degrees.
Monday morning, we will see some scattered rain showers and snow in the higher elevations. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible. The rain will transition to mostly cloudy skies with a calm wind by the afternoon. The daytime high on Monday is expected to be around 53 degrees.
We will continue to see rain showers into Tuesday with a break from the precipitation by midweek.
Daytime high temperatures will continue to range in the low 50s for the rest of the workweek!