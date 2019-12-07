After a very rainy Saturday, we will watch for a much calmer Sunday. We are watching for the rain to start to taper off by about 10:00 or 11:00 p.m. and then some fog might form out there. We'll see that fog carry on into early tomorrow morning, it will lift by about mid-morning.
We'll see some sunshine out there for your Sunday afternoon, with temperatures climbing to the upper-30s for your daytime high. Things will stay nice and calm early next week, with temperatures gradually climbing toward the end of the week into the upper-30s again. That's when we're expecting our next system to roll through, but at this point, it looks like rain and not snow.
