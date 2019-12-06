Rain is heading toward Spokane, and higher mountain elevations could see some snow starting Friday night.
The rest of Friday night will be cloudy and foggy in Spokane, and the rain will move in later tonight. Overnight lows across the region will be around freezing. Areas around Wenatchee, Chelan and Moses Lake could see freezing rain late Friday night into Saturday morning, so watch out for slick roads!
Saturday morning will be rainy and foggy in Spokane. The fog should move out late morning, leaving us with rain and highs in the low 40s. Saturday night will bring patchy freezing fog and a slight chance of a rain and snow mix. That snow, if we even see any, isn't expected to stick. Lows will once again be around freezing.
Saturday will be a much different story for the higher elevations. The mountains will potentially start seeing snow from Friday night into Saturday morning. Several winter weather advisories will power up on Saturday afternoon and last until Sunday morning. Elevations above 4,000 feet, including Lookout Pass, are expected to see three to six inches of snow.
We'll keep you updated on travel conditions as this weather system moves into the region.
