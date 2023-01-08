The rain and mountain snow are headed out of the Inland Northwest Sunday night but will be back in no time bringing more showers to the region.
Kicking off the work week, Monday is going to be another wet day in Spokane and across much of the state, as well as northern Idaho. There’s a chance of rain, mixed with some snow, before noon – after this, rain. Mostly throughout the day. Grab that umbrella!
Monday night, rain and snow is likely to fall before one a.m., before some patchy fog rolls into the region, settling in for our Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be one of the calmest days we see this week, with no precipitation forecasted across Spokane, with highs in the high-30s.
Another system bringing more lowland rain and mountain snow is forecasted to arrive Wednesday night/early Thursday morning; snow level 3,400 feet is rising to 4,900 feet Thursday afternoon in the mountain ranges, the most across the Cascades.
After Thursday, each day our chance to see rain showers gradually decreases, yet the next story is how warm it is going to get! Warm may be a *stretch* but we will see temperatures around ten degrees above average. The average this time of year in Spokane is sitting around 30 degrees, while Friday and Saturday will see highs of 44 and 43 degrees!