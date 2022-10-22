And just like that, the sunny and warm days are gone, and the cold and rainy days are here!
The best news about this recent weather change? The smoke is leaving. Across Washington and neighboring states, air quality is back to the green and healthy range, after the rain washed away any remaining smoke from local burning fires.
After our first steady rain showers on Friday, those conditions are sticking around all week. Saturday brought dryer weather, but very cold temperatures; the high only reaching about 47 degrees in the Lilac City. Keep in mind, that number was popular as our overnight lows for the last few weeks – now, it is the high.
Sunday morning, we are waking up to patchy frost and fog, so it is definitely a good idea to give your car some extra time to warm up before heading out on the roads. Once the fog clears, Sunday will be sunny and dry!
However, after the weekend ends, rain is the main weather story. Rain showers are in the forecast up until at least Saturday, with the daytime highs staying in the high-40s and mid-50s.
Snow is accumulating in the mountains, with a Winter Weather Advisory in place for Lookout Pass until noon on Sunday and is forecasted to see two to four inches of snow. The snow levels in the mountains will fluctuate between3200 feet and nearly 5000 feet throughout the work week.
This is the week to pull out those raincoats and rainboots, everyone! Enjoy this fresh feel of fall.