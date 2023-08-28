For the time being, Monday looks like the final day of hot temperatures in the Inland Northwest. High temperatures reached the 90s and triple digits for some. Multiple locations set record high temperatures including Moses Lake at 102 degrees. Lewiston tied a record at 103 degrees.
Tomorrow, a low-pressure system pushes inland. It will bring with it cooler temperatures, but even more noteworthy, it will bring active weather in the way of rain and thunderstorms.
The first showers will begin early tomorrow morning in Central Washington. Tomorrow afternoon, widespread showers are likely to pop-up through the region including the Spokane Metro Area.
Models show the North Idaho Panhandle receiving the heaviest rain Tuesday night. Sandpoint and Bonners Ferry have the potential to receive over an inch from this system. Other areas will receive variable amounts with the highest rain totals coming from thunderstorms.
Frequent lightning and outflow winds will elevate the danger of new fire starts, but significant rain and atmospheric moisture keep Tuesday from being a critical fire weather day.
The active weather system will push east on Wednesday, leaving some lingering rain Wednesday morning and early afternoon.
Temperatures will drop even further on Wednesday. Highs for many may drop into the 60s. From Monday to Wednesday, a high temperature drop of over 30 degrees is possible for some cities including Spokane.
Temperatures will heat up into the upper 70s heading into the weekend. Extended forecast temperatures will feel more like fall.