Showers will linger today and we do still have flood advisories in place for the NE mountains of Washington and the Idaho panhandle through 5 p.m. Daytime highs will drop further on today, with highs for many in the upper 60s which is below average.
Our next system arrives Thursday, delivering widespread rain for the Inland Northwest with showers lingering into Friday. Highs will begin to climb back into the 70s to wrap up the work week with overnight lows in the 50s.
Right now, for most of Labor day weekend conditions are looking good! High pressure will nudge in, bringing partly to mostly sunny skies and daytime highs that will head back into the low 80s through Sunday.