We are watching today as that next system moves in. It is set to bring primarily rain to the Spokane area today. I say primarily because we won't rule out the chance for a rain/snow mix. Of course, that is all about timing and temperatures. We have already seen some of the cooler locations being hit with that mix and further north we are seeing snow. For the higher passes one to three inches of snow will be possible. Things look to clear up for Spokane late this afternoon into the early evening hours. Our daytime high is set to peak only into the upper 30's to low 40's.
As we look ahead to tomorrow areas of fog will be possible to start out the day. All in all tomorrow is looking dry. We will begin the day cloudy but transition to gradually clearing skies. Temperatures tomorrow look to rise into the mid 40's.
After today's system moves on our next chance to see showers is Friday. The chance for showers is possible all the way through the weekend.
