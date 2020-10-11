Rainy and Dreary Start to the Week

It was another soggy day for the Inland Northwest, as high temperatures only reached into the middle 50s. Columbus day brings partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the 50s and 60s, a classic fall day! Winds will be gusting anywhere from 25-25 mph. The rain returns on Tuesday, a half an inch of rain is possible.
Look for the soggy conditions to dry out on Wednesday and stay that way on Thursday and Friday. Have an awesome week!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.