Clouds filled the sky as scattered showers and gusty winds moved through the region ending October, as unsettled systems are on the way for the first week of November.
As families took to the streets, kids knocking door-to-door gathering candy trick-or-treating, most showers stayed south of Spokane. However, later Monday night, this system of rain is forecasted to move farther up north, rain falling mainly after 11 p.m.
The low of the night will be in the higher 30s, specifically 37-degrees, with wind gusts reaching as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday marks the first day of November, with showers sticking around. Unsettled weather and strong systems are on the horizon, with chances of snow scattered throughout the week. Snow is likely Friday morning, then again throughout the weekend; a 40 percent chance of snow fall Sunday and Monday.
A special weather statement has been issued for most of the state, including Spokane and the Idaho Panhandle. A significant storm system is moving into the area late this week and early next week, as a cold front passage moves into the state Friday through the weekend, bringing the overnight lows down significantly.
The biggest potential for damages comes from very strong winds, with gusts over 50 mph possible, creating the threat of power outages and fallen trees.
The first week of November is all across the board weather-wise, so bundle up and make sure to stay updated as information on these strong systems develop.