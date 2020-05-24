Sydnee Stelle
What a gorgeous Sunday! We can expect clear skies and warm temperatures as we head into the evening and late night hours. It's a perfect night to go for a walk and soak up the last little bit of a beautiful Spokane day. Changes move through tomorrow.
 
On Memorial Day, we are watching for a chance of showers throughout the Inland Northwest around mid-day and into the afternoon, though the rain should clear by the evening hours. Our daytime high will be a few degrees cooler, sitting in the mid-60s with cloudy skies.
 
Then, we start to track a big warm up! Sunshine and blue skies return for the rest of the week starting on Tuesday, with daytime highs moving into the low-70s. From there, temperatures warm up each day, ultimately climbing to the upper-80s by the weekend. Though we're going to start to see much warmer conditions, lakes and rivers are still very cold. Please remember to use a life jacket and exercise plenty of caution around bodies of water until they have a chance to warm up a little bit!

Tags