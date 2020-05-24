Rainy Memorial Day, then we warm up!
Sydnee Stelle
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Images
Videos
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 33%
- Feels Like: 71°
- Heat Index: 71°
- Wind: 6 mph
- Wind Chill: 71°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:01:44 AM
- Sunset: 08:32:44 PM
- Dew Point: 41°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Some clouds. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Some clouds. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy with occasional rain in the afternoon. High near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:01:44 AM
Sunset: 08:32:44 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: SSE @ 6mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Sunday Night
Some clouds. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 60%
Sunrise: 05:00:51 AM
Sunset: 08:33:49 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 05:00 AM
Sunset: 08:34:54 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: SW @ 11mph
UV Index: 7 High
Tuesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 04:59:12 AM
Sunset: 08:35:57 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: WNW @ 5mph
UV Index: 7 High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 04:58:25 AM
Sunset: 08:36:58 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: NE @ 5mph
UV Index: 7 High
Thursday Night
A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 04:57:41 AM
Sunset: 08:37:58 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: SE @ 5mph
UV Index: 7 High
Friday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 04:57 AM
Sunset: 08:38:56 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: NE @ 7mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late at night. Low 61F. NNE winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
