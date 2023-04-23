We're in store for just one more day of rain across the Inland Northwest, before skies clear making way for much drier and warmer weather!
As a pair of systems move across the state, Spokane and neighboring cities will still experience periods of rain and mountain snow Sunday night and throughout the day Monday. Isolated thunderstorms are possible Sunday night into Monday, as well. Wind gusts will also vary, peaking across the region between 25 and 35 mph, mainly early Monday morning – with parts of central WA remaining strong by Monday afternoon.
By Monday night, this wet system is forecasted to head east making room for much more beautiful weather! It’s looking to be a perfect week to get outside, with temperatures remaining above average as we head into next weekend.
This gradual warm-up will begin as early as Tuesday, going from a daytime high of 59 degrees to 66 by Wednesday! That trend will continue, as Saturday’s forecast shows Spokane reaching about 73 degrees, with sunny skies sticking around!