Grab your umbrella! A moist system is set to deliver moderate to heavy rain showers across the Inland Northwest Monday.
The rain will be heavy at times, while the mountain ranges have the chance to see snowfall. These showers mixed with melting snow could potentially lead to minor field flooding in areas with poor drainage.
If you’re looking to drive over the mountain passes the next couple of days, be prepared for winter driving conditions. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the Cascades until Monday night, including Snoqualmie and Stevens Passes; total accumulation for Stevens looks to be between five and ten inches. An advisory has also been issued for the high terrain of the Okanogan Highlands, for accumulation up to ten inches.
The chance for ongoing mixed shower activity remains for Tuesday and Wednesday, before the skies clear up the rest of the week. By Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, we will see sunny skies across the region, with temperatures in the low-50s for St. Patrick’s Day!