DAVENPORT, Wash. - A rare cold air funnel was caught on camera by one of our viewers. Anna Palmer sent in these videos after seeing the uncommon phenomenon this afternoon in Davenport.

The National Weather Service (NWS) explains the weather event, stating, "Cold air funnels form beneath showers or weak thunderstorms when the air aloft is especially cold. The funnels are most common in the fall and spring when the sun is able to heat up the lower levels of the atmosphere, causing convection to bubble up and form showers, but temperatures around 15,000 to 20,000 feet above the ground are quite cold."

But no need to panic! These funnels rarely touch the ground and become tornadoes. If they do, the strength remains an EF-0. The NWS will issue a warning if it seems like a funnel will touch down, but this rarely happens.