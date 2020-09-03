Record Breaking Heat Possible!

It was yet another picture perfect day for outdoor lovers with high temperatures soaring into the 80s and 90s under mostly sunny skies. Tonight we can expect a classic Spokane evening with lows in the 50s under mostly clear skies. A strong upper level high pressure system moves into the region tomorrow bringing the possibility of record breaking temperatures for Spokane, Wenatchee, Lewiston ID, and Omak. Sunscreen and water are a must!
No big changes heading into Labor Day weekend, with high temperatures on Saturday and Sunday still forecasted to be in the 80s and 90s. A possible change coming on Sunday night into Monday morning, as some showers could bring the region some much needed rain. Monday, high temps drop back down into the 70s. Expect some gusty conditions on Sunday and Monday, which could bring blowing dust, red flag warnings, and for people looking to go boating, choppy water!
