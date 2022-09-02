It was a warm end to the work week with temperatures rising into the upper 90s and some areas even reaching triple digits. The Heat Advisory will expire tonight at 8:00 PM and we can expect some much cooler temperatures in the 80s for this weekend. This is all courtesy of a shortwave making its way across the region tomorrow afternoon and evening which will allow for gusty dry thunderstorms that are not likely to produce much rain.

The Red Flag Warning that was issued today at noon will continue till Saturday 9:00 PM due to gusty winds and possible dry lightning. Southwest winds on Saturday are also expected to gust up to 30 MPH. 

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for central and eastern Washington and for portions of Idaho. This is set to expire at 8:00 AM on Sunday. Smoke and haze from area and regional wildfires will continue through the weekend, so those that are sensitive to smoke should use extra caution.

The rest of the Labor Day weekend is set to be mostly sunny, dry and met with lighter winds. A westerly on-shore should create better air quality for portions of central and eastern Washington. Enjoy the weekend and stay safe!

 

Tags