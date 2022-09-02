...An Air Quality Alert in effect through 8 AM PDT Sunday...
Washington Department of Ecology in Spokane
Washington Department of Ecology in Yakima
Colville Confederated Tribes
Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency
Spokane Tribe
The Washington Department of Ecology and local Clean Air Agencies
have announced an Air Quality Alert for all of Eastern Washington
through 8am Sun, due to risks posed by wildfire smoke. Particulate
matter (PM2.5) levels may reach Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
levels, and could reach Unhealthy levels close to wildfires in the
area. Air quality concerns will continue for counties with nearby
wildfires and we may continue to see smoke from outside the state
impacting Eastern Washington. Please visit wasmoke.blogspot.com for
real-time air quality levels, and updated smoke forecasts and public
health information.
Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive groups should take steps
to reduce exposure including limit time outside, avoid strenuous
outdoor activity, and follow steps for cleaner indoor air. When air
quality is Unhealthy everyone should reduce exposure. Limit time
outside, avoid strenuous outdoor activity, and follow tips for
cleaner air.
Burn restrictions are in effect. Visit www.ecology.wa.gov/burnbans
for details on local restrictions.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...High temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s expected.
This will pose a moderate risk for heat-related illness.
* WHERE...Moscow, Plummer, Grand Coulee, Pullman, Harrington,
Cheney, Worley, Mohler, Lamona, Odessa, Quincy, Ralston, Coulee
Dam, Stratford, La Crosse, Rosalia, Peck, Coeur d'Alene, Tekoa,
Wilbur, Nezperce, Craigmont, Hayden, Uniontown, Creston, Colfax,
Ephrata, Ritzville, Potlatch, Oakesdale, Waha, Post Falls, Lapwai,
Culdesac, Moses Lake, Othello, Genesee, Electric City, Gifford,
Kamiah, Coulee City, Rockford, Winchester, Spokane, Davenport, and
Lewiston.
* WHEN...From Noon today to 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures will increase the risk for heat-related
illnesses, especially for those without efficient cooling or
adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
&&
...Dry and unstable conditions overnight followed by breezy winds
and isolated dry lightning Saturday...
.Warm and dry thermal belts in the mountains combined with an
unstable atmosphere will lead to the potential for continued fire
growth through the night. The arrival of a front on Saturday will
bring clouds and cooler temperatures, but also the threat of dry
lightning and gusty winds.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR
DRY AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS THROUGH THE NIGHT FOLLOWED BY GUSTY
WINDS AND THE POTENTIAL FOR DRY LIGHTNING ON SATURDAY...
* Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 101 Northern and Central
Idaho Panhandle (Zone 101), Fire Weather Zone 700 Selkirk
Mountains of Northeast Washington (Zone 700), Fire Weather
Zone 701 Foothills of Northeast Washington (Zone 701), Fire
Weather Zone 706 Waterville Plateau (Zone 706), Fire Weather
Zone 707 Western Columbia Basin (Zone 707), Fire Weather Zone
708 Eastern Columbia Basin -Palouse -Spokane Area (Zone 708)
and Fire Weather Zone 709 Lower Palouse -Snake River (Zone
709).
* Winds: Southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Localized
wind gusts up to 40 mph near dry thunderstorms Saturday
afternoon.
* Timing: Through Saturday evening.
* Relative Humidities: Poor recovery overnight on the ridges and
mid-slopes. Sunday afternoon humidity will range from 20 to 30
percent valleys and 25 to 35 percent mountains. Some ridge tops
in northeast Washington and north Idaho may experience overnight
recoveries of only 15 to 30 percent.
* Temperatures: Saturday afternoon temperatures mid 80s to near
90.
* Impacts: Poor humidity recovery combined with instability
overnight may cause high elevation fires to burn actively
through the night. Dry lightning on Saturday could initiate new
fires.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&