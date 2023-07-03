As we come back from a weekend celebrating 4th of July, the heat continues. So be sure to keep an eye on your barbeques and hold off on fireworks.
Continuing warm and dry conditions are bringing an elevated fire danger throughout the Inland Northwest. A Red Flag warning is in effect for parts of Central Washington from 10 a.m. on Monday to 11 p.m. Tuesday night.
Expect high temps will be in the mid-80s across much of the region, with some areas into the low-90s. Those toasty temps are expected to continue throughout the week, so be sure you're staying hydrated and being generous with the sunscreen!