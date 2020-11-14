Rounds of Snow and Rain

After a dreary start to the weekend we continue from tonight and into tomorrow with another round of rain and snow. Low temperatures are expected to hover right around freezing. The chances of rain and snow continue until 7 am tomorrow. Expect the moisture to gradually clear with high temps being in the upper 40s.
The rain returns on Monday with patchy fog mainly before 10 am. Snow levels likely between 4000 and 4700 feet! Rain likely in the lower elevations. The dreary conditions continue through much of the work week with a chance of rain every day. Look for some sun by Friday!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.